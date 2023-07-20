Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Hair Dryer For product information, visit us at www.revlonhairtools.shop

Ceramic Tourmaline + Coconut Oil For added shine and smooth results 2000 Watts Drying Power For fast, flawless drying SmoothStay Air Technology Minimizes drying time for reduced frizz Improved Shine Coconut oil infusion helps provide smoother styles. Tames Frizz Ceramic tourmaline ionic technology minimizes drying time while reducing frizz for a silky finish.

220-240V ~ 50-60Hz 2000W Model RVDR5317UK Type # ED5317DC Actual product may differ slightly from the image on the packaging. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C132160, www.fsc.org The Revlon® trademark is used under license from Revlon, by Helen of Troy Limited. © 2023, Revlon. All rights reserved. (AW016645)

Shiny Long-Lasting Styles Smooth Versatile Drying Improved shine - Coconut-infused grill Extra smooth results - Smooth concentrator comb More volume, curls and waves - Volumising diffuser 3 heat / 2 speed settings with cool shot button for styling flexibility Powerful airflow for fast drying Concentrator comb evenly guides airflow for a smooth finish Volumising diffuser maximizes definition of curls 2-year limited guarantee

Preparation and Usage