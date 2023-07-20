We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Hair Dryer

4.6(36)
£30.00

£30.00/each

For product information, visit us at www.revlonhairtools.shop
Ceramic Tourmaline + Coconut OilFor added shine and smooth results2000 Watts Drying PowerFor fast, flawless dryingSmoothStay Air TechnologyMinimizes drying time for reduced frizzImproved ShineCoconut oil infusion helps provide smoother styles.Tames FrizzCeramic tourmaline ionic technology minimizes drying time while reducing frizz for a silky finish.
220-240V ~ 50-60Hz 2000WModel RVDR5317UKType # ED5317DCActual product may differ slightly from the image on the packaging.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C132160, www.fsc.orgThe Revlon® trademark is used under license from Revlon, by Helen of Troy Limited.© 2023, Revlon. All rights reserved. (AW016645)
Shiny Long-Lasting StylesSmooth Versatile DryingImproved shine - Coconut-infused grillExtra smooth results - Smooth concentrator combMore volume, curls and waves - Volumising diffuser3 heat / 2 speed settings with cool shot button for styling flexibilityPowerful airflow for fast dryingConcentrator comb evenly guides airflow for a smooth finishVolumising diffuser maximizes definition of curls2-year limited guarantee

Preparation and Usage

This product is for personal use only - not for commercial use.

