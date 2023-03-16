Fairy Washing Up Liquid Natural Lavender & Rosemary 640Ml

Fairy Natural Washing Up Liquid offers you the original cleaning power of Fairy for your dishes and a 100% natural scent of lavender from Provence and rosemary. It contains 99% biodegradable ingredients (excluding water and non-organic salts) and comes in a convenient upside down bottle for fast and easy cleaning.

99% BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS (excluding water and non-organic salts) 100% NATURAL SCENTS: lavender from Provence and rosemary DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: it leaves your hands free from irritations STRONG GREASE CUTTING POWER: for fast and effortless dish cleaning LONG LASTING SUDS: every drop goes a long way to delivery spotless dishes RECYCLED AND RECYCLABLE BOTTLE: our bottles are made with 100% recycled plastic (except cap and label)

Pack size: 640ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool

Net Contents

640ml ℮

Preparation and Usage