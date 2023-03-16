We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fairy Washing Up Liquid Natural Lavender & Rosemary 640Ml

Fairy Washing Up Liquid Natural Lavender & Rosemary 640Ml
Fairy Natural Washing Up Liquid offers you the original cleaning power of Fairy for your dishes and a 100% natural scent of lavender from Provence and rosemary. It contains 99% biodegradable ingredients (excluding water and non-organic salts) and comes in a convenient upside down bottle for fast and easy cleaning.
99% BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS (excluding water and non-organic salts)100% NATURAL SCENTS: lavender from Provence and rosemaryDERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: it leaves your hands free from irritationsSTRONG GREASE CUTTING POWER: for fast and effortless dish cleaningLONG LASTING SUDS: every drop goes a long way to delivery spotless dishesRECYCLED AND RECYCLABLE BOTTLE: our bottles are made with 100% recycled plastic (except cap and label)
Pack size: 640ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool

Net Contents

640ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For first use: remove seal and dose for 2 seconds.

