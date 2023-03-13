We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Higgidy Mediterranean Pepper & Feta Quiche 400G

£4.50

£1.12/100g

Vegetarian

Mediterranean pepper & feta quicheA free-range egg filling with sauteed onions and basil, encased in a veg-packed sweet potato, butternut squash and carrot pastry, hand-topped with red and yellow peppers and crumbled Greek feta.With more veggies than ever before, this quiche is vibrantly veggie - both inside and out.
Vibrantly veggie – both inside and outWe’re mad about veg here at Higgidy. So in this quiche, not only do we squeeze lots of vibrant veggies into the filling, but we even ditch some of the fat in order to pack the pastry with veg too (sweet potato, butternut squash and carrot to be exact). Quiches simply don’t come veggier!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C022651, www.fsc.orgSunBlush® is a registered trademark of Leathams Ltd, SE15 1EW.
Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Water, Peppers (15%) (Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Carrot (10%), Free Range Whole Egg, SunBlush® Pepper Tapenade (SunBlush® Peppers, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sugar), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Feta Cheese (Milk) (4%), Sweet Potato (3.5%), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Butternut Squash Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Poppy Seeds, Tomato Powder, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Mustard Powder, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

All ingredients are suitable for vegetarians., However, this product is made on a site where we also handle non-vegetarian products. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

400g ℮

