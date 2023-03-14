Heineken Silver 650Ml
Product Description
- Premium Quality Lager Beer
- For more information visit: HEINEKEN.COM
- What makes Heineken® Silver so refreshing? Well, Heineken® Silver uses an ice-cold lagering process at -1°C, where more cold haze is allowed to form and be filtered out. This removes proteins and tannins, resulting in an extra refreshing taste.
- Made with natural ingredients, Heineken® Silver has a smooth and refreshing finish, with a fruity aroma and balanced, bitterness at 4% abv. Heineken® Silver has been brewed with craftmanship to have star quality, natural ingredients, Heineken®’s famous A-yeast and pure malt, as well as sustainably sourced barley that supports HEINEKEN®’s wider commitments to Brew a Better World.
- Contains 6 x 330ml bottles. Always recommended to be served chilled.
- Say hello to Heineken® Silver. An extra refreshing, premium lager with a crisp, subtle finish and fruity aroma. Heineken® Silver is more than just a 4% lager. It is a fresh attitude towards beer. Believing that being real and authentic is really refreshing in today's world.
- It is brewed with the same principles and passion for quality as Heineken® Original, but to create the extra refreshing taste of Heineken® Silver, we use an ice-cold lagering process at -1°C. Cheers to that!
- Extra Refreshing Taste
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Made with natural ingredients
- Pack size: 650ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.6
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cool and in the dark.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Heineken Brouwerijen BV,
- Tweede Weteringplantsoen 21,
- 1017 ZD Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Importer address
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- Consumer Careline 0345 030 3280
- CUSTOMERSERVICES@HEINEKEN.CO.UK
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
650ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|146 kJ / 35 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|2.9g
|Of which Sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.