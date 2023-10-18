Tresemme 1 Minute Wow Keratin Smooth Intensive Treatment 170Ml

Tresemme 1 Mins Wow Keratin Smth Int T/ment 170ml

There’s something about soft, shiny, frizz-free hair that lets you take on the day with confidence. You can now get that style without having to go to a salon with Tresemme 1 Minute WOW Smooth Intensive Hair Treatment. Its concentrated formula, infused with hydrolysed keratin and our patented Pro-Bond Complex, penetrates the hair shaft to strengthen damaged hair from within. The result? Up to 2x easier detangling and smoother hair in 1 minute*. To leave your hair soft, smooth and revitalised, use this hair treatment after shampooing or include it after your conditioner for a more sophisticated routine. Apply to wet hair, leave on for 1 minute and rinse thoroughly. For best results, combine with weekly use of Tresemme Deep Smoothing Keratin Mask. At Tresemme, we’ve always understood that style is more than a look: it’s a part of you. With our professional-quality care, a world of style possibilities is yours to achieve. Every choice we make at Tresemme, from the values we promote — such as not testing on animals and being PETA approved — to the stylists we work with, down to the carefully selected ingredients we use, are made with intention and inspired by the latest trends and style. Because 70 years on, we believe in the power of style. So tell your story, land that job, make your mark — and achieve your aspirations with confidence. With Tresemme, your style can match your ambition. *vs non-conditioning shampoo

Pack size: 170ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Gluconolactone, Trehalose, Sodium Sulfate, Dipropylene Glycol, Cetyl Palmitate, Parfum, Amodimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Lactic Acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Slovakia

Net Contents

170 ℮