New
image 1 of Loacker Classic Peanut Butter Wafers 90g
image 1 of Loacker Classic Peanut Butter Wafers 90gimage 2 of Loacker Classic Peanut Butter Wafers 90gimage 3 of Loacker Classic Peanut Butter Wafers 90g

Loacker Classic Peanut Butter Wafers 90g

5(1)
Write a review

£1.15

£1.28/100g

Crispy wafers with peanut butter cream filling (75%).
Goodness is a Choice** An exquisite combination of three crispy wafers enriched with a pinch of cocoa and two layers of delicious peanut butter cream filling. The cream is made with selected peanuts, which are delicately roasted and finely ground.
Crispy wafers with peanut butter cream fillingWith 18% Peanut ButterNo Added Flavorings or Colors
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Peanut Butter 24% in the Cream Filling, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Cocoa), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Soy Flour, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Concentrated Apple Juice, Spices, Hazelnuts

Allergy Information

May contain Almonds.

Produce of

Product of Italy. Peanut Butter from the EU

Net Contents

90g ℮

View all Everyday Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here