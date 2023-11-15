We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo 200ml

£12.00

£6.00/100ml

L'Or/P Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo 200ml
Discover the New Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo by L'Oréal Paris. This Sulphate free shampoo¹ forms the second step of the new Bond Repair haircare routine.Hair is made up of millions of bonds that give it structure and strength. When hair bonds break through brushing, bleaching, heating, and styling, hair becomes weak and damaged.For the first time, our breakthrough formula powered by Citric Acid Complex targets damaged hair. Hair is restored to its original strength². Up to 98% less breakage, 90% more shine & 82% stronger hair³. Suitable for all types of damaged hair.¹without tensioactive sulphates.²instrumental test after 5 applications of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner.³instrumental test on Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamide MEA, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Parfum / Fragrance, Hexylene Glycol, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxycitronellal, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Limonene, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

200g

Preparation and Usage

Apply and massage on hair, then rinse. For optimal results use the Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment before and follow with the Bond Repair Conditioner and Bond Repair Leave-In Serum.

