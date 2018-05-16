We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco British Turkey Breast Steaks 380G

Tesco British Turkey Breast Steaks 380G
£4.50
£11.84/kg

One typical steak

Energy
539kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 499kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless, boneless turkey breast steaks.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
  • From Trusted Farms Hand selected by butchers and thinly sliced for a quick cook
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Origin the U.K., UK

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (108g)
Energy499kJ / 118kcal539kJ / 128kcal
Fat2.2g2.4g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein24.1g26.0g
Salt0.19g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

