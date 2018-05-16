New
Tesco British Turkey Breast Steaks 380G
One typical steak
- Energy
- 539kJ
-
- 128kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 499kJ / 118kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A skinless, boneless turkey breast steaks.
- From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
- From Trusted Farms Hand selected by butchers and thinly sliced for a quick cook
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Origin the U.K., UK
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (108g)
|Energy
|499kJ / 118kcal
|539kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|24.1g
|26.0g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
