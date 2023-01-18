Cornish Sea Salt Roasting Salt Onion Garlic & Herb 50G
Product Description
- Garlic, Onion, Rosemary & Sage with Cornish Sea Salt
- More recipes and tips www.cornishseasalt.co.uk
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Cornish Sea Salt (73.53%), Garlic Powder (7.55%), Cracked Black Pepper (6.4%), Onion Granules (3.77%), Rubbed Rosemary (3.77%), Horseradish Powder (1.89%), Ground Bay (1.51%), Ground Sage (1.2%), Ground Cumin (0.38%)
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Product is free from anti-caking agents.
- If contents cluster, please stir.
- Pinch Tips to Pep Up Your Meal
- Stir in - Warming stews, slow-cooked pot roasts or roasted vegetable soup. Also delicious stirred into Yorkshire pudding batter, onion rings or to season your gravy.
- Sprinkle over - Roast beef, potatoes or parsnips to add depth of flavour. Add to tomatoes to add a meaty twist to a classic English breakfast or sprinkle over mushroom risotto for an earthy finish.
- Rub on - Beef short rib or steak to enhance the flavours and add aromatic warmth to a dish. Also great on cauliflower steaks and roast carrots for a rich umami flavour.
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Cornish Sea Salt Co®,
- Ocean House,
- Lower Quay,
- Gweek,
- Helston,
- Cornwall,
- Cornish Sea Salt Co®,
- Ocean House,
- Lower Quay,
- Gweek,
- Helston,
- Cornwall,
- TR12 6UD.
Net Contents
50g ℮
