Milkybar Mini Eggs Bar 90G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2207kJ
Product Description
- White chocolate with 18% mini inclusions (milk chocolate in a sugar shell).
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- www.milkybar.co.uk
- We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we’ve added even more of it to our chocolate and because we love Milkybar at Easter, we have introduced a deicious sharing block version of your favourite white chocolate . The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It’s simple stuff!
- Milkybar® Mini Egg Block has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives but the same great taste. A novel chocolate treat for spring time! Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults.
- Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé’s new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children’s development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk.
- Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in mini eggs, small Easter egg, bars, blocks and buttons.
- If you love the block, why not try the Milkybar Mini Eggs?
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Nutritional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Milkybar Mini Eggs Sharing Block is a delicious sharing version of your favourite Milkybar white chocolate
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a treat you can feel happy to eat this Easter!
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Rice Starch, Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract, Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see under fin seal
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Row = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per row
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2207kJ
|397kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|528kcal
|95kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.1g
|5.2g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|17.6g
|3.2g
|20g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|55.9g
|10.1g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|54.5g
|9.8g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|9.9g
|1.8g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
