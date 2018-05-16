Pukka Meat & Potato Pie

Product Description
- Diced potato, minced beef and rich gravy, in a light puff pastry case.
- Pukka is an independent, family company, still based where it all began in the centre of the UK.
- With a passion for pies and savoury pastry, chilled and frozen, we are proud to be the UK's number one pie brand.
- Our story of baking great tasting, quality food for people, whatever it takes, at the game, at home and on the go, dates back to when we started baking and making pies in 1963, encased in our signature 144 layers of golden pastry.
- ..and still today we continue to deliver distinctly Pukka full on flavour.
- Baking since 1963
- Beef and potato with a rich gravy taste, in a flaky, golden pastry case
- 144 layers of crispy puff pastry
- Minced beef
- Rustic crimped crust
- Diced potato
Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Potato (24%), Beef (18%), Water, Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Beef Flavour Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Butter (Milk)
- May also contain (traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of box.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing.
Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary. Always check food is piping hot before serving.
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 25-30 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.
- Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.
- Produced by:
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
|Typical Values
|Amount per 100g
|Amount per Pie
|Energy
|1031kj/247kcal
|2227kj/533kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|29.2g
|of which Saturates
|6.4g
|13.9g
|Carbohydrates
|24.0g
|51.9g
|of which Sugars
|2.0g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.4g
|Protein
|6.6g
|14.3g
|Salt
|1.04g
|2.25g
Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.
