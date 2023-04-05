We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Pil Pil King Prawns 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Pil Pil King Prawns 220G
£5.50
£25.00/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
663kJ
159kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • Raw peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a spicy oil, tomato and herb sauce.
  • Responsibly sourced Ready to cook Juicy and sweet jumbo king prawns with a smoked chilli, garlic and tomato dressing
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (67%), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Purée, Coriander, Onion, Red Pepper, Salt, Jalapeño Chilli, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Lime Juice, Smoked Chilli Powder, Garlic, Thyme, Potato Starch, Oregano, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and stir before cooking. Place foil tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stir half way through cooking. Remove from foil tray and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (102g**)
Energy650kJ / 156kcal663kJ / 159kcal
Fat9.9g10.1g
Saturates0.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.9g
Sugars0.9g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.8g15.1g
Salt1.04g1.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 204g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

View all Prawns & Seafood

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here