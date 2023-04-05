Tesco Finest Pil Pil King Prawns 220G
Product Description
- Raw peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a spicy oil, tomato and herb sauce.
- Responsibly sourced Ready to cook Juicy and sweet jumbo king prawns with a smoked chilli, garlic and tomato dressing
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (67%), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Purée, Coriander, Onion, Red Pepper, Salt, Jalapeño Chilli, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Lime Juice, Smoked Chilli Powder, Garlic, Thyme, Potato Starch, Oregano, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and stir before cooking. Place foil tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stir half way through cooking. Remove from foil tray and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (102g**)
|Energy
|650kJ / 156kcal
|663kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|10.1g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|14.8g
|15.1g
|Salt
|1.04g
|1.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 204g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
