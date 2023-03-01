Newfoundland UTI Test Urinary Test Strips x3 For more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.

Urinary Tract Infection Test Strips

For the detection of leukocytes and nitrites to aid in the screening of a urinary tract infection Self-test Urine sample Results in 2 mins Clinically tested

Net Contents

3 x UTI Test

Preparation and Usage