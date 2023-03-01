We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Newfoundland Uti Test Urinary Test Strips X3

Newfoundland Uti Test Urinary Test Strips X3

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£3.33/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Newfoundland UTI Test Urinary Test Strips x3 For more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.
Urinary Tract Infection Test Strips
For the detection of leukocytes and nitrites to aid in the screening of a urinary tract infectionSelf-testUrine sampleResults in 2 minsClinically tested

Net Contents

3 x UTI Test

Preparation and Usage

Instructions1 Remove the strip from the sealed pouch and hold absorbent tip in urine stream or in a collected urine sample for 1-2 seconds.2 Remove the tip from the urine and place the test stick on an absorbent material (e.g. paper towel) to remove excess urine.3 Read result at 1 minute for nitrites and at 2 minutes for leukocytes.4 Match the colour of the test strip pads to the colour blocks on the chart provided to determine results. Do not interpret the results after 3 minutes.Symptoms to look out for:- Pain or burning while urinating- Frequent urination and/or urge to urinate- Cloudy urine, blood in urine or strong smelling urine- Pain or cramping in the groin or lower abdomenSigns in babies & children include:- High temperature/fever- Vomiting or diarrhoea- Irritable or lethargic- Loss of appetiteSigns in seniors include:- Confusion or dizziness- Agitation or aggression.- Lethargy or decreased mobility

View all At Home Testing Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here