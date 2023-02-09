Yankee Votive Gift Set 6 X 49G
Product Description
- Yankee Votive Gift Set 6 X 49G
- This gift set contains:
- x1 Citrus Spice Votive
- x1 Coral Peony Votive
- x1 Fresh Eucalyptus Votive
- x1 Sugared Blossom Votive
- x1 Lavender Beach Votive
- x1 White Linen & Lace Votive
- Share the warmth of Yankee Candle® Home Inspiration® with a gift they'll love. We believe in enjoying the little things in life and Yankee Candle® Home Inspiration® combines designs that guarantee a smile with all the best fragrances of the season. Make every day a treat, Home Fragrance — it’s what we do.
- Burn time: 1 Votive - Up to 15 Hours
- Pack size: 294G
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Citrus Spice Votive: Contains: Citral, Eugenol, Linalyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Coral Peony Votive: Contains: Isocyclemone E, Benzyl salicylate. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Fresh Eucalyptus Votive: Contains: Benzoic acid, 2-hydroxy-, hexyl ester, Oils, eucalyptus, Oils, lemon, Oils, orange, sweet, Linalool, Coumarin, Linalyl acetate, Isocyclemone E, Citronellol. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Sugared Blossom Votive: Contains: 1H-3a,7-Methanoazulene, octahydro-6-methoxy-3,6,8,8-tetramethyl-, (3R,3aS,6S,7R,8aS)-, Cyclododecane, (ethoxymethoxy)-, Benzyl salicylate, Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Lavender Beach Votive: Contains: Isocyclemone E, Linalyl acetate, Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction.
- White Linen & Lace Votive: Contains: Acetylcedrene, Linalool, Coumarin, Piperonal, Lyral. May produce an allergic reaction.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
