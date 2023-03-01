We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Chewy Vites Kids Immune Support Fruit Gummies 30 Pack

Chewy Vites Kids Immune Support Fruit Gummies 30 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£0.17/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

Food supplement with vitamins & minerals 30 fruit flavoured gummies
Contains 6 essential vitamins and minerals6 nutrients including vitamins B6, B12, C & D for immunity††Vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, zinc and selenium that all contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
Our storyWe focus all of our attention on crafting the nutrients that parents desire into juicy & delicious products that children love. You can be assured that our vegan fruit pectin-based gummies contain only the best ingredients. Suitable for children and adults.
Chewy Vites is a registered trademark.
Real Fruit JuiceContains 6 essential vitamin and mineralsGluten/wheat-freeDairy, egg, nut-freeGelatine-freeNo GMO ingredientsNo artificial coloursNo artificial flavoursNo artificial sweetenersNo preservativesSuitable for vegans & vegetarians

Ingredients

Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Vitamins: Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin D (Ergocalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Minerals: Zinc (Zinc Gluconate), Selenium (Sodium Selenite), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Sodium Citrate, Flavouring, Colour, Anticaking Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Wheat

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily dosage:Recommended for children from 3 years of age. Also suitable for adults.1 Gummy per day. A second may be safely taken if desired. Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From Genetically Modified IngredientsFree From Preservatives

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Kids Vitamins

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here