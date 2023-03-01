Chewy Vites Kids Immune Support Fruit Gummies 30 Pack

Food supplement with vitamins & minerals 30 fruit flavoured gummies

Contains 6 essential vitamins and minerals 6 nutrients including vitamins B6, B12, C & D for immunity† †Vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, zinc and selenium that all contribute to the normal function of the immune system.

Our story We focus all of our attention on crafting the nutrients that parents desire into juicy & delicious products that children love. You can be assured that our vegan fruit pectin-based gummies contain only the best ingredients. Suitable for children and adults.

Chewy Vites is a registered trademark.

Real Fruit Juice Contains 6 essential vitamin and minerals Gluten/wheat-free Dairy, egg, nut-free Gelatine-free No GMO ingredients No artificial colours No artificial flavours No artificial sweeteners No preservatives Suitable for vegans & vegetarians

Ingredients

Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Vitamins: Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin D (Ergocalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Minerals: Zinc (Zinc Gluconate), Selenium (Sodium Selenite), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Sodium Citrate, Flavouring, Colour, Anticaking Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Wheat

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily dosage: Recommended for children from 3 years of age. Also suitable for adults. 1 Gummy per day. A second may be safely taken if desired. Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients Free From Preservatives

Lower age limit

3 Years