Starbucks Signature 42% Cocoa Hot Chocolate 330G

Lovely hot chocolate
A STARBUCKS Customer
I am a massive hot chocolate drinker and have tried lots of different brands. This Starbucks has to be one of the best. It is quite a big tin it comes in and is reusable which is great. It's a very fine powder compared to other brands possibly a bit too fine as it was easy to loose some while scooping. I used 3 to 4 teaspoons in hot milk and this was perfect. It has a really juice flavour. Not too sweet or bitter.
A very good hot chocolate
A STARBUCKS Customer
A very good hot chocolate easy to prepare with real cocoa taste. It's quite intense and has a quite fluid velvety texture.
A rich velvety hot choc.
A STARBUCKS Customer
This is one of the best home made hot chocs. It mixed in well and was lovely and sweet. It went perfectly with some marshmallows and cream. Felt like I'd gone into the store and bought one.
Starbucks Hot Chocolate Tin
A STARBUCKS Customer
This is a very luxury powdered hot chocolate. As someone who prefers to mix hot chocolate with water, I did get through a little more than if I'd been using milk, but still great.
Game Changer
A STARBUCKS Customer
I was reluctant at first with it being so rich in coco, but my gosh! Starbucks has really pulled this out of the bag!! Stunningly presented and the most delicious chocolaty in flavor. perfect for a winters evening. It wasn't too heavy or to sickly.
Nice product
A STARBUCKS Customer
This product was lovely to drink and definitely resembled the Starbucks hot chocolate that you can buy from their coffee shops. It has a slight bitter taste to it and I would probably prefer if the taste was slightly sweeter and milkier.
Starbucks Hot Chocolate
A STARBUCKS Customer
This product was great. Personally what i loved was how creaming it was despite not having any milk in it, meaning i have a delicious option for vegans etc. The flavor was rich but not overpowering and the fine texture made it easy to use and lefy no lumps in the drink.
Tasty Hot Chocolate
A STARBUCKS Customer
Over the years I have tried a number of hot chocolates - this was didn't disappoint e, I always prefer the luxury of milk based drinks rather than the 'instant water' ones but have often found the powder recommendation can be a bit heavy this had a good ratio of powder to milk with little left in the bottom of the mug.
Not usually into Starbucks until now...
A STARBUCKS Customer
Not usually a massive Starbucks fan however this chocolate powder is rich, creamy and tastes like quality. Hot chocolates you have to mix with milk can be a bit of a faff but saying that, this opens the drink up to fellow dairy free drinkers as it does not contain milk and you can use whatever milk you like. I prefer coconut! Would definitely buy this in store.
Deliciously smooth hot chocolate
A STARBUCKS Customer
I have a new favourite powdered hot chocolate! It has a delicious chocolate flavour and not artificial tasting, with a perfect sweetness too that isn't overly sickly. I 100% recommend this to anybody.. and to make it better, it works perfectly in a velvetiser for those enthusiasts that are reading.