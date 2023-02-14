We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Starbucks Signature 42% Cocoa Hot Chocolate 330G

4.5(62)Write a review
image 1 of Starbucks Signature 42% Cocoa Hot Chocolate 330G
£4.25
£1.29/100g

Product Description

  • Hot chocolate powder.
  • Cocoon yourself into a world of deliciousness as you savour the velvety and smooth chocolate taste of our selected STARBUCKS Signature Chocolate 42% hot chocolate. A chocolatey cup to warm up an afternoon or evening. If you love our STARBUCKS Signature Chocolate 42% hot chocolate, your tastebuds are in for a taste extravaganza. Enjoy a delicious cup of our STARBUCKS Signature Chocolate Salted Caramel, a caramelly hot chocolate powder with a hint of salt.
  • Enjoy an indulgent-tasting mug of STARBUCKS Signature Chocolate 42% Cocoa Powder to round off your evening.
  • Inspired by the STARBUCKS Hot Chocolate you love, we've crafted this velvety and smooth hot chocolate powder for you to prepare at home. Our selected cocoa powder delivers a velvety and smooth chocolate taste.
  • Simply stir with warm milk for the ultimate indulgent-tasting experience.
  • Enjoy your STARBUCKS favourites at home.
  • Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license.
  • It's time to prepare your tastebuds for our STARBUCKS Signature Chocolate range, a collection of selected hot chocolates for you to prepare at home. Inspired by the STARBUCKS Hot Chocolate you enjoy in STARBUCKS coffee shops, our delicious hot chocolates let you immerse yourself in a deliciously relaxing moment all to yourself, and in the comfort of your own home.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Find out more at ra.org
  • Starbucks and the Starbucks logo are used under license by Nestlé.
  • © 2021 Starbucks Corporation.
  • STARBUCKS Signature Chocolate 42% Cocoa Powder with velvety and smooth notes
  • Inspired by the STARBUCKS Hot Chocolate you enjoy in STARBUCKS coffee shops
  • Crafted with high quality 42% cocoa powder
  • 15 servings per tin
  • Enjoy your STARBUCKS favourites at home
  • Committed to 100% sustainably sourced cocoa, certified by the Rainforest Alliance
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Powder 88% (Sugar, Cocoa Powder^1 32%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder^1 10%, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, ^1Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See base of tin

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Add 200ml of warm semi skimmed milk per cup.
  • 2. Add 5 tsp of STARBUCKS Signature Chocolate 42% Signature Chocolate.
  • 3. Stir well, sit back and enjoy your homemade hot chocolate.

Number of uses

22g powder + 200ml semi-skimmed milk; used as basis for per 100ml. Makes 15 mugs

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact Us Free:
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml% RIPer mug**% RI*
Energy363kJ781kJ9%
-86kcal186kcal
Fat2.5g5.5g8%
- of which: saturates1.5g3.3g17%
Carbohydrate10.9g23.4g9%
- of which: sugars10.4g22.3g25%
Fibre1.3g2.7g-
Protein4.2g9.1g18%
Salt0.12g0.26g4%
Calcium121mg (15% RI*)260mg (33% RI*)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
**22g powder + 200ml semi-skimmed milk; used as basis for per 100ml. Makes 15 mugs----
Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages----
View all Hot Chocolate & Cocoa

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

62 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely hot chocolate

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

I am a massive hot chocolate drinker and have tried lots of different brands. This Starbucks has to be one of the best. It is quite a big tin it comes in and is reusable which is great. It's a very fine powder compared to other brands possibly a bit too fine as it was easy to loose some while scooping. I used 3 to 4 teaspoons in hot milk and this was perfect. It has a really juice flavour. Not too sweet or bitter.

A very good hot chocolate

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

A very good hot chocolate easy to prepare with real cocoa taste. It's quite intense and has a quite fluid velvety texture.

A rich velvety hot choc.

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

This is one of the best home made hot chocs. It mixed in well and was lovely and sweet. It went perfectly with some marshmallows and cream. Felt like I'd gone into the store and bought one.

Starbucks Hot Chocolate Tin

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

This is a very luxury powdered hot chocolate. As someone who prefers to mix hot chocolate with water, I did get through a little more than if I'd been using milk, but still great.

Game Changer

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

I was reluctant at first with it being so rich in coco, but my gosh! Starbucks has really pulled this out of the bag!! Stunningly presented and the most delicious chocolaty in flavor. perfect for a winters evening. It wasn't too heavy or to sickly.

Nice product

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

This product was lovely to drink and definitely resembled the Starbucks hot chocolate that you can buy from their coffee shops. It has a slight bitter taste to it and I would probably prefer if the taste was slightly sweeter and milkier.

Starbucks Hot Chocolate

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

This product was great. Personally what i loved was how creaming it was despite not having any milk in it, meaning i have a delicious option for vegans etc. The flavor was rich but not overpowering and the fine texture made it easy to use and lefy no lumps in the drink.

Tasty Hot Chocolate

4 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Over the years I have tried a number of hot chocolates - this was didn't disappoint e, I always prefer the luxury of milk based drinks rather than the 'instant water' ones but have often found the powder recommendation can be a bit heavy this had a good ratio of powder to milk with little left in the bottom of the mug.

Not usually into Starbucks until now...

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Not usually a massive Starbucks fan however this chocolate powder is rich, creamy and tastes like quality. Hot chocolates you have to mix with milk can be a bit of a faff but saying that, this opens the drink up to fellow dairy free drinkers as it does not contain milk and you can use whatever milk you like. I prefer coconut! Would definitely buy this in store.

Deliciously smooth hot chocolate

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

I have a new favourite powdered hot chocolate! It has a delicious chocolate flavour and not artificial tasting, with a perfect sweetness too that isn't overly sickly. I 100% recommend this to anybody.. and to make it better, it works perfectly in a velvetiser for those enthusiasts that are reading.

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here