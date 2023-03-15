Fairy Platinum Non-Bio Washing Liquid Pods 44 Washes 1020.8G

Fairy Non-Bio Ptinum Wsh 44 Pods 1020.8g

Discover Fairy Non Bio Platinum PODS® Washing Liquid Capsules, with Extra Stain Removal*! The same gentle care and the best softness Fairy Non Bio has to offer, now with Extra Stain Removal*. Strength and care combined: Fairy Platinum PODS® have been awarded the Skin Health Alliance seal. It is no surprise that Fairy Non Bio was voted No.1 brand for sensitive skin (Online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio detergent was voted most often as the #1 detergent for sensitive skin). All Fairy Non Bio PODS® washing tablets box can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box! It only contains maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® and with a Child Safe System, to keep them safe from children. Fairy Non Bio Platinum PODS® gently clean and wrap your family's delicate skin in huggable softness. Independent tests have confirmed that clothes washed in Fairy are as kind next to skin as clothes washed in water alone. Additionally, they include a special ingredient that will provide delightful softness to your clothes and so they will feel extra gentle on your skin. Unlike washing powder or liquids, Fairy Non Bio PODS® have a unique multi-compartment design to ensure that each ingredient is released into the wash at the right time. Each pod contains the right amount of detergent to leave laundry wonderfully clean and soft next to precious skin. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering our deepest and strongest PODS® clean ever. For best results, place Fairy Non Bio PODS® directly into the drum and add your clothes on top. Try the Fairy Sensitive Skin Dream Team: Fairy Non Bio Platinum PODS® + Fairy Fabric Conditioner for the softest combination for sensitive skin. 44 washes based on 1 capsule per wash. WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Fairy Non Bio Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry

Pack size: 1020.8G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage