We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Dinky Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Dinky Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 200G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

One pie

Energy
403kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613kJ / 387kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in hot water crust pastry.
  • Selected seasoned British pork cuts baked in a rich hot water crust pastry
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (39%), Pork Lard, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pork Extract, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K