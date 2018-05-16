Tesco Finest Dinky Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 200G

One pie
- Energy
- 403kJ
-
- 97kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.4g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.3g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.24g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613kJ / 387kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork encased in hot water crust pastry.
- Selected seasoned British pork cuts baked in a rich hot water crust pastry
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (39%), Pork Lard, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pork Extract, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
