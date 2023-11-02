Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Cucumber 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

Dove Adv Care Go Fresh Cucumber A/Pspirnt 50ml

For that shower-fresh feeling, reach for Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Cucumber Scent Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-On. Along with a burst of freshness from the cucumber fragrance, this Go Fresh anti-perspirant delivers our effective Advanced Care protection to keep sweat and odour at bay for 48 hours. This anti-perspirant deodorant is carefully formulated to be kind to your delicate underarms. Made with 0% alcohol, it provides the utmost care even after shaving, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth and beautifully protected. For an ultra-moisturising deodorant, the unique Triple Moisturising technology featured in this roll-on contains three different moisturisers to give it the ultra-hydrating benefits of expert skin care staples. They work by boosting your skin’s moisture barrier to help retain moisture deeper within the skin and prevent it from evaporating by locking your skin’s external barrier. Go Fresh deodorant is simply the best way to start your day. Swipe on the cool, refreshing cucumber fragrance and feel fresh and confident no matter what. Apply Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Cucumber Scent Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-On to clean, dry skin. Hold one arm above your head and apply to your underarm in light circles. Repeat under the other arm. Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is PETA Approved. This anti-perspirant deodorant is our most planet-friendly roll-on deodorant packaging yet, made with 100% recycled plastic.

Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Cucumber Scent Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-On features Dove's most advanced formulation, this anti-perspirant deodorant delivers Dove's kindest to skin formula ever. This alcohol-free deodorant gives up to 48 hours of protection from sweat and odour This roll-on features Triple Moisturising technology that cares as it protects, leaving delicate underarms softer and smoother, even after shaving Formulated with 0% alcohol, this roll-on combines gentle care with expert protection This Go Fresh anti-perspirant has a cool, refreshing cucumber scent that will leave you feeling fresh and confident Globally, Dove deodorant is not tested on animals, with our products being certified as cruelty-free and PETA approved vegan.

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Calcium Chloride, Glycine, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮