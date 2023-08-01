Sure Men 72h Ice Fresh Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

Sure Men Nonstop Protn Ice Fresh A/Pspirnt 50ml

Next level moves demand next level sweat protection. That’s why Sure Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On Nonstop Invisible Ice Fresh is designed to provide 72 hour nonstop protection against sweat, odour and marks on your clothes, keeping black clothes black and white clothes white for longer. Its anti-white mark and yellow stain formula is alcohol free** so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long without worrying about irritation. The unbeatable anti-sweat Microtechnology provides 2x more powerful protection* while our innovative MotionSense technology releases bursts of fresh and clean fragrance with a citrus kick when you need it most. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules releasing more fragrance. So, the more you move, the more it protects. When you work hard, Sure works harder. Sure. It won’t let you down. Grab Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh to get all day freshness and 72 hour protection that works in sync with your body for nonstop confidence from morning to night. Before applying, ensure your underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. This roll on deodorant for men has a new pack shape made with 20% less plastic. *vs Sure Essentials range **ethyl alcohol

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Glycerin, Steareth-2, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Parfum, Calcium Chloride, Glycine, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮