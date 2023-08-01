We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sure Men 72h Ice Fresh Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

Sure Men Nonstop Protn Ice Fresh A/Pspirnt 50ml
Next level moves demand next level sweat protection. That’s why Sure Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On Nonstop Invisible Ice Fresh is designed to provide 72 hour nonstop protection against sweat, odour and marks on your clothes, keeping black clothes black and white clothes white for longer. Its anti-white mark and yellow stain formula is alcohol free** so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long without worrying about irritation. The unbeatable anti-sweat Microtechnology provides 2x more powerful protection* while our innovative MotionSense technology releases bursts of fresh and clean fragrance with a citrus kick when you need it most. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules releasing more fragrance. So, the more you move, the more it protects. When you work hard, Sure works harder. Sure. It won’t let you down. Grab Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh to get all day freshness and 72 hour protection that works in sync with your body for nonstop confidence from morning to night. Before applying, ensure your underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. This roll on deodorant for men has a new pack shape made with 20% less plastic. *vs Sure Essentials range **ethyl alcohol
Sure Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On Nonstop Invisible Ice Fresh 50ml provides 72 hour protection against sweat and odour while protecting your clothes against white marks and yellow stainsThis antiperspirant deodorant roll on provides 2x more powerful protection*, featuring unbeatable anti-sweat Microtechnology and our unique MotionSense technologyTo keep sweat and odour at bay, ensure underarms are dry before applying. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarmsGet all day freshness and 72 hour nonstop protection from sweat, odour and marks with this alcohol-free** antiperspirant deodorant for men, from the UK’s no.1 antiperspirant brandThis roll on has a new pack shape made with 20% less plasticSure Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On Nonstop Invisible Ice Fresh allows you to always be protected and feel confident whatever happens. Sure, it won’t let you down
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Glycerin, Steareth-2, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Parfum, Calcium Chloride, Glycine, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮

