We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Ultrasun Face Anti-Aging Sensitive Skin Spf30 50Ml

Ultrasun Face Anti-Aging Sensitive Skin Spf30 50Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£22.00

£44.00/100ml

ULTRASUN FACE ANTI-AGE SENS SKN SPF30 50ML The Swiss Allergy Label is an independent label and has been developed in close cooperation with aha! Swiss Allergy Centre. Labelled products and services offer affected customers added value by increasing their safety and simplifying their everyday life.
Long-lasting**: Always read instructions printed inside box. Do not exceed your recommended sun allowance.Advanced combination of lamellar broad-spectrum SPF30 protection with GSP for Infrared protection, titanium dioxide for blue light protection and Ectoin. Restores optimal moisture levels, reduces the appearance of sun-induced ageing (lines, wrinkles, larger pores). Features incredibly fast-absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy textures. Ideal for sensitive skin (sun protection and daily care for face, neck and décolleté).
FSC - FSC® Mix, Karton, FSC®C012270Ⓒ EcoSun Pass approved.EcoSun Pass is either a registered trademark or a trademark of BASF SE in the European Union and/or other countries.
Infrared-ABlue lightUVB + (UVA) PA+++High protectionUVA absorbance: 90%With lamellar technologySensitive skinNon-comedogenicWith antioxidants and ectoinWater resistantFragrance-freeHelps to prevent sun allergiesAdvanced Swiss Suncare
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentylene Glycol, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (Nano), Titanium Dioxide (Nano), Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glycerin, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Acrylates Copolymer, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica, C8-22 Alkyl Acrylates/Methacrylic Acid Crosspolymer, Squalane, Ectoin, Cocoglycerides, Hydrogenated Phosphatidylcholine, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Decyl Glucoside, Propyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Alcohol, Cetyl Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol, Lecithin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate, Tocopherol, Diisopropyl Adipate, Ubiquinone

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Net Contents

50ml ℮

View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here