Ultrasun Face Anti-Aging Sensitive Skin Spf30 50Ml

ULTRASUN FACE ANTI-AGE SENS SKN SPF30 50ML The Swiss Allergy Label is an independent label and has been developed in close cooperation with aha! Swiss Allergy Centre. Labelled products and services offer affected customers added value by increasing their safety and simplifying their everyday life.

Long-lasting* *: Always read instructions printed inside box. Do not exceed your recommended sun allowance. Advanced combination of lamellar broad-spectrum SPF30 protection with GSP for Infrared protection, titanium dioxide for blue light protection and Ectoin. Restores optimal moisture levels, reduces the appearance of sun-induced ageing (lines, wrinkles, larger pores). Features incredibly fast-absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy textures. Ideal for sensitive skin (sun protection and daily care for face, neck and décolleté).

FSC - FSC® Mix, Karton, FSC®C012270 Ⓒ EcoSun Pass approved. EcoSun Pass is either a registered trademark or a trademark of BASF SE in the European Union and/or other countries.

Infrared-A Blue light UVB + (UVA) PA+++ High protection UVA absorbance: 90% With lamellar technology Sensitive skin Non-comedogenic With antioxidants and ectoin Water resistant Fragrance-free Helps to prevent sun allergies Advanced Swiss Suncare

Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentylene Glycol, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (Nano), Titanium Dioxide (Nano), Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glycerin, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Acrylates Copolymer, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica, C8-22 Alkyl Acrylates/Methacrylic Acid Crosspolymer, Squalane, Ectoin, Cocoglycerides, Hydrogenated Phosphatidylcholine, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Decyl Glucoside, Propyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Alcohol, Cetyl Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol, Lecithin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate, Tocopherol, Diisopropyl Adipate, Ubiquinone

Made in Switzerland

50ml ℮