Magnum White Chocolate Mango & Coconut Ice Cream 3X85ml

Not for me
I do love a Magnum, I found this new one, for me, is way too sweet and a really strange combination of flavours. This is the only Magnum I have not been able to eat and do not like.
Refreshing
I bought these a month ago as I'm a sucker for a new product. These are surprisingly refreshing. I normally just buy the plain white chocolate ones. The coconut just pushed these that but further. I would definitely buy these again
A quality and delicious ice cream
Magnum ice creams are nicely boxed and individually wrapped. They have a thick layer of chocolate and delicious creamy ice-cream. These ice creams are high quality and one of the finest you will eat. I highly recommend this brand if you are wanting a cold treat.
Delicious
These ice creams are so lovely and creamy, they taste like mango and it compliments the white chocolate really nicely! This flavour screams summer! They are really delicious, would recommend anyone that likes summer tasting ice creams
Its a magnum what's not to love
The name magnum is quality you know that its going to be good before u even taste it. This did not disappoint smooth creamy fruity taste with coconut gives you the sunny day feeling yummy white chocolate shell enjoy every bite
amazing
these are a new flavour too me and they did not disappoint. there isn't anything really quite like a magnum and i love the classics, but when a new flavour comes out i have to try it. this one didn't disappoint. id 100% recommend
So delicious, new exotic tase
I tried this first time and so happy with the taste . These are so delicious . Mango is one of my favourite tropical fruits..it's a great combination of white chocolate with mango and hint of coconut, it all taste very well with each other.i really enjoyed this .they are very smooth and creamy and taste amazing.
Gorgeous ice cream
I loved these magnums, what a treat! Too good to share I wanted them all to myself. I will definitely be purchasing in the future as I think this could be my new favourite ice cream. Mouth-wateringly good!
Great taste
I got these earlier this week and they are so nice. They have a great taste and flavour. I would definitely recommend this, I don't normally go for new takes on flavour however I definitely won't be going back from this.
Magnum Double Sunlover
Crunchy white chocolate shell which encases a creamy,smooth flavoured ice cream with perfect swirls of mango running through it . A really delicious treat - Can't wait for a hot summers day to enjoy these on the beach or garden lounger .