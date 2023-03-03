We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magnum White Chocolate Mango & Coconut Ice Cream 3X85ml

image 1 of Magnum White Chocolate Mango & Coconut Ice Cream 3X85ml
Portion = 85 ml/75 g

Energy
997kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1329 kJ

Product Description

  • Coconut flavour ice cream & Mango and passion fruit flavour ice cream with a mango and passion fruit sauce (21%), white chocolate (29%) and coconut flakes (2%).
  • ra.org
  • Discover Starchaser Chocolate, Caramel, Popcorn Flavour
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 255ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter¹, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Mango Puree (4%), Butter Fat (Milk), Invert Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Coconut, Coconut Paste (2%), Coconut Fat, Fructose, Mangos (1%), Passion Fruit Juice² (1%), Lime Juice², Fructose Syrup, Whey Solids (Milk), Passion Fruit Puree (0.4%), Emulsifiers (E471, Lecithins), Modified Starch, Stabilisers (E440, E412, E410, E417, E407), Acidity Regulators (E330, E331), Flavourings, Pumpkin Juice², Apple Juice², Carrot Juice², Salt, Lemon Juice², Colour (E160a), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified, ²Concentrated

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almond and Soy.

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack

Name and address

  • UK: Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • IE: Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

Net Contents

3 x 255ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy1329 kJ1131 kJ997 kJ12 %
-318 kcal270 kcal238 kcal
Fat18 g15 g13 g19 %
of which saturates12 g10 g9,1 g46 %
Carbohydrate34 g29 g26 g10 %
of which sugars27 g23 g20 g22 %
Protein4,0 g3,4 g3,0 g6 %
Salt0,18 g0,16 g0,14 g2 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 85 ml = 75 g, 255 ml / 225 g = 3 x portion----
21 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Not for me

2 stars

I do love a Magnum, I found this new one, for me, is way too sweet and a really strange combination of flavours. This is the only Magnum I have not been able to eat and do not like.

Refreshing

4 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I bought these a month ago as I'm a sucker for a new product. These are surprisingly refreshing. I normally just buy the plain white chocolate ones. The coconut just pushed these that but further. I would definitely buy these again

A quality and delicious ice cream

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Magnum ice creams are nicely boxed and individually wrapped. They have a thick layer of chocolate and delicious creamy ice-cream. These ice creams are high quality and one of the finest you will eat. I highly recommend this brand if you are wanting a cold treat.

Delicious

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

These ice creams are so lovely and creamy, they taste like mango and it compliments the white chocolate really nicely! This flavour screams summer! They are really delicious, would recommend anyone that likes summer tasting ice creams

Its a magnum what's not to love

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

The name magnum is quality you know that its going to be good before u even taste it. This did not disappoint smooth creamy fruity taste with coconut gives you the sunny day feeling yummy white chocolate shell enjoy every bite

amazing

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

these are a new flavour too me and they did not disappoint. there isn't anything really quite like a magnum and i love the classics, but when a new flavour comes out i have to try it. this one didn't disappoint. id 100% recommend

So delicious, new exotic tase

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I tried this first time and so happy with the taste . These are so delicious . Mango is one of my favourite tropical fruits..it's a great combination of white chocolate with mango and hint of coconut, it all taste very well with each other.i really enjoyed this .they are very smooth and creamy and taste amazing.

Gorgeous ice cream

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I loved these magnums, what a treat! Too good to share I wanted them all to myself. I will definitely be purchasing in the future as I think this could be my new favourite ice cream. Mouth-wateringly good!

Great taste

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I got these earlier this week and they are so nice. They have a great taste and flavour. I would definitely recommend this, I don't normally go for new takes on flavour however I definitely won't be going back from this.

Magnum Double Sunlover

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Crunchy white chocolate shell which encases a creamy,smooth flavoured ice cream with perfect swirls of mango running through it . A really delicious treat - Can't wait for a hot summers day to enjoy these on the beach or garden lounger .

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

