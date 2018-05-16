Pantene Pro-V Miracles Coloured Gloss Conditioner 275Ml

Product Description
- PANTENE PRO-V MIRACLES COL GLOSS COND 275ML
- Pantene Colour Gloss Repairing Hair Conditioner is a Biotin Conditioner designed for coloured hair to transform strands from dull to glossy in just 1 use. Enriched with biotin, gloss mineral and Pro-V blends, it helps repair all layers of colour damage to bring your colour gloss back to life!. It is suitable for damaged and coloured hair, including both permanent and temporary dyes. Use together with other Colour Gloss collection products for a complete hair care routine from the Pro-V Miracles line for healthier hair and restored lustre.
- Biotin hair conditioner for colour damaged hair, enriched with gloss mineral & Pro-V
- Colour Gloss Conditioner helps repair all layers of colour damage
- Transforms hair from dull to glossy in 1 use to bring your colour gloss back to life
- Use together with other Colour Gloss collection products for a complete hair care routine
- Tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
- 100% Recyclable plastic Tube (excluding cap & dyes), help us recycle!
- Pack size: 275ML
Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid, Histidine, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Benzoate, Magnesium Nitrate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Propylene Glycol, Biotin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Flower Extract, Bambusa Vulgaris Leaf/Stem Extract
- Apply on wet hair, starting from the tips. Rinse. For best results, use with Pantene Colour Gloss collection. Suitable for everyday use.
- Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey KT13 0XP, UK
275ml ℮
