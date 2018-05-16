New
Monster Energy Lewis Hamilton Zero Sugar 4X500ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
- Every day we strive to give our best performance, but to do this we need the right fuel. I know how important this is when preparing to tackle each championship season. With this mission in mind, I worked with Monster to make this limited edition can. Infused with the refreshing taste of stone fruits, this energy drink is packed with all the vegan ingredients needed to turbo charge your drive. Wrapped in a bespoke design I co-created with Mad Dog Jones, this delicious formula will have you ready for anything.
- Contains added colours
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- Contains caffeine
- Zero sugar
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 2000ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Modified Starch, Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol, Colours (E102, E129)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before end - See base of can for date.Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
- E102/E129: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
- Unit 51,
- Segro Park Greenford Central,
- Metropolitan Park,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
Return to
- (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|12kJ
|61kJ
|-
|(3kcal)
|(14kcal) (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|3.9g (2%)
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.80g (13%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Riboflavin (Vit B2)
|0.70mg (50%)
|3.5mg (250%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Daily reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
