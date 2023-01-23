Nivea Pamper Trio Gift Set
Product Description
- Nivea Pamper Trio Gift Set
- www.nivea.co.uk/sustainabilty
- NIVEA Pamper Trio Skincare Gift Set - Enjoy everyday pampering from NIVEA
- Make someone feel pampered, special and spoilt with our NIVEA Pamper Trio Set which includes three classic NIVEA treats. The ideal set of gifts for her.
- The full gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA Rose & Almond Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate rose scent to delight your senses while the Almond Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably smooth.
- 2. NIVEA Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Rose extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours, while enhancing the natural rosiness of your lips.
- 3. NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.
- Ingredients, list correct at time of printing.
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm
Information
Ingredients
Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Gossypium Hirsutum Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Rose & Almond Oil Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Diamond & Argan Oil Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
