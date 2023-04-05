Tesco Fire Pit 10 Sweet & Smoky Beef Kebabs 400G
2 kebabs
- Energy
- 812kJ
-
- 195kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.5g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.6g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.6g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.62g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1160kJ / 279kcal
Product Description
- 10 Seasoned beef kebabs with carrot, onion and butternut squash.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (78%), Vegetables (10%), Water, Sugar, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Spices, Smoked Salt, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Paprika Extract.
Vegetables in varying proportions: Carrot, Onion, Butternut Squash.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made using fresh and frozen meat
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins Place the kebabs on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turning occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrilled appearance is achieved.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. 8-10 mins Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 kebabs (70g**)
|Energy
|1160kJ / 279kcal
|812kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|13.5g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|21.3g
|14.9g
|Salt
|0.89g
|0.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 350g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
