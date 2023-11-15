We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Elvive Bond Repair Conditioner 150ml

Discover the New Elvive Bond Repair Conditioner by L'Oréal Paris. This conditioner forms the third step of the Bond Repair haircare routine.Hair is made up of millions of bonds that give it structure and strength. When hair bonds break through brushing, bleaching, heating, and styling, hair becomes weak and damaged.For the first time, our formula powered by Citric Acid Complex targets damaged hair. Hair is restored to its original strength¹. Up to 98% less breakage, 90% more shine & 82% stronger hair². Suitable for all types of damaged hair.¹ instrumental test after 5 applications of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner.² instrumental test on Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Bis-Cetearyl Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Trisodium HEDTA, Limonene, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Linalool, Isopropyl Myristate, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage

After using the Bond Repair Rescue Pre-Shampoo Treatment and Shampoo, apply from lengths to tips. Leave on for three minutes, then rinse. Follow with the Bond Repair Leave-In Serum. For optimal results use the Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Bond Repair Shampoo before.

