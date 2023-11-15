We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Bed Head Tigi Colour Goddess Conditioner 400Ml

Bed Head Tigi Colour Goddess Conditioner 400Ml

4.3(221)
Write a review

£6.50

£16.25/litre

Bed Head Tigi Colour Goddess Conditioner 400Ml
The Bed Head colour care range has been tailored to care for and revive chemically treated hair and enhance colour vibrancy.Bed Head's Colour Goddess Conditioner; new on the outside and just as epic on the inside. A colour enhancing formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals. Delivering salon results and salon experience at home.The Bed Head colour care range, with a Colour Protection System, has been tailored with professionals to care for and revive chemically treated hair and enhance colour vibrancy. This colour conditioner is oil-infused to help with colour maintenance and to keep colour looking electric. The conditioner nourishes, moisturises, smooths and conditions coloured hair to simulate a shiny salon finish.Perfect for coloured hair, especially for highlighting brunette, copper and red tones. Safe to use on dyed hair. Apply the conditioner into the mid-lengths and ends of wet hair, leave for 3-5 minutes then rinse well. For best results, use with the Colour Goddess Shampoo.Formulated with Sweet Almond Oil that is rich in vitamins and antioxidants and is known to condition and moisturise hair, Shea Butter for hair nourishment, Panthenol that gets converted to vitamin B5 for moisture, a Non-Silicone Conditioner to leave hair smooth, conditioned and frizz-free, Vitamin E and Linseed that are powerful antioxidants, Coconut Oil for nourishment and hydration, and Keratin to help structure and repair hair.The professional conditioner is 400ml and comes with an irresistible Creamy Toffee fragrance!Let Your Creativity Rule™Colour Goddess™ indulgent conditioner, with sweet almond oil and shea butter, nourishes and softens hair while helping keep colour vibrant.
Developed with the TIGI® Creative Team for Hairdressers and their Clients.
A colour enhancing formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionalsPerfect for coloured hair, especially for highlighting brunette, copper and red tones
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua/Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum/Huile Minérale), Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Fragrance (Parfum), Behentrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Lactic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Dipropylene Glycol, Polyurethane-39, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Potassium Chloride, PEG-45M, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Propylene Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Silica, Phenylpropanol, Propanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Magnesium Carbonate, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Yellow 6 (CI 15985)

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply the conditioner into the mid-lengths and ends of wet hair, leave for 3-5 minutes then rinse well.For best results, use with the Colour Goddess Shampoo.Bed Head by TIGI are committed to delivering you the best products for creating freakin' awesome hair. We may change our formulations from time to time to improve our range. Always check the packaging before use.

View all Colour Care & Purple Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here