Bed Head Tigi Colour Goddess Conditioner 400Ml

The Bed Head colour care range has been tailored to care for and revive chemically treated hair and enhance colour vibrancy. Bed Head's Colour Goddess Conditioner; new on the outside and just as epic on the inside. A colour enhancing formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals. Delivering salon results and salon experience at home. The Bed Head colour care range, with a Colour Protection System, has been tailored with professionals to care for and revive chemically treated hair and enhance colour vibrancy. This colour conditioner is oil-infused to help with colour maintenance and to keep colour looking electric. The conditioner nourishes, moisturises, smooths and conditions coloured hair to simulate a shiny salon finish. Perfect for coloured hair, especially for highlighting brunette, copper and red tones. Safe to use on dyed hair. Apply the conditioner into the mid-lengths and ends of wet hair, leave for 3-5 minutes then rinse well. For best results, use with the Colour Goddess Shampoo. Formulated with Sweet Almond Oil that is rich in vitamins and antioxidants and is known to condition and moisturise hair, Shea Butter for hair nourishment, Panthenol that gets converted to vitamin B5 for moisture, a Non-Silicone Conditioner to leave hair smooth, conditioned and frizz-free, Vitamin E and Linseed that are powerful antioxidants, Coconut Oil for nourishment and hydration, and Keratin to help structure and repair hair. The professional conditioner is 400ml and comes with an irresistible Creamy Toffee fragrance! Let Your Creativity Rule™ Colour Goddess™ indulgent conditioner, with sweet almond oil and shea butter, nourishes and softens hair while helping keep colour vibrant.

Developed with the TIGI® Creative Team for Hairdressers and their Clients.

A colour enhancing formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals Perfect for coloured hair, especially for highlighting brunette, copper and red tones

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua/Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum/Huile Minérale), Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Fragrance (Parfum), Behentrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Lactic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Dipropylene Glycol, Polyurethane-39, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Potassium Chloride, PEG-45M, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Propylene Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Silica, Phenylpropanol, Propanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Magnesium Carbonate, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Yellow 6 (CI 15985)

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage