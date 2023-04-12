We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Firepit 6 Mango Coconut Lime Fish Skewers 300G

£3.50
£11.67/kg

1/3 of a pack

Energy
534kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) coated in a mango, coconut, lime and chilli flavour seasoning.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (90%), Sugar, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Extract, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins], Salt, Coconut Flakes, Flavourings, Chilli, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Lime Juice Powder, Coriander, Modified Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 7 15 mins Place skewers on a pre-heated baking tray lined with foil in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per oven cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 1 minute, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made using basa farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (90g**)
Energy594kJ / 141kcal534kJ / 127kcal
Fat2.6g2.3g
Saturates1.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate4.7g4.2g
Sugars4.2g3.8g
Fibre1.6g1.4g
Protein23.8g21.4g
Salt0.74g0.66g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 270g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

