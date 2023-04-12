Tesco Firepit 6 Mango Coconut Lime Fish Skewers 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 141kcal
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) coated in a mango, coconut, lime and chilli flavour seasoning.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (90%), Sugar, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Extract, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins], Salt, Coconut Flakes, Flavourings, Chilli, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Lime Juice Powder, Coriander, Modified Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 7 15 mins Place skewers on a pre-heated baking tray lined with foil in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per oven cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 1 minute, turning frequently.
Produce of
Made using basa farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (90g**)
|Energy
|594kJ / 141kcal
|534kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|23.8g
|21.4g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.66g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 270g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
