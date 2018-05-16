Dr Oetker Chocolate Easter Decorations 26G

Product Description
- Easter bunny and egg shaped dark chocolate
- Making Baking Fun Since 1891
- The joy of Easter
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 26G
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 56% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end see base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- - For best results, place on icing just before it sets and on ice cream and desserts just before serving.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
- crt@oetker.ie
Net Contents
26g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2306 kJ/555 kcal
|Fat
|38 g
|of which saturates
|23 g
|Carbohydrate
|45 g
|of which sugars
|42 g
|Fibre
|7.1 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|Salt
|0.01 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.