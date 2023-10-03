We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

CALCOT SPA RADIANCE COLLECTION

CALCOT SPA RADIANCE COLLECTION

Vegan

CALCOT SPA RADIANCE COLLCTN
"Treat your skin well and you will glow very differently"Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C168696, www.fsc.orgCalcot Manor is a registered trademark.
Luxury Award-Winning SpaUnique Calcot flower blend100% Vegan

Ingredients

Calm - Luxurious Body Soufflé: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Ceteareth-25, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Laureth-7, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Carbomer, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Pamper - De-Stress Body Balm: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Fragrance (Parfum), C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Caprylyl Glycol, Coumarin, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Sleep - Relaxing Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua), Glycerin

Preparation and Usage

Calm - Luxurious Body SouffléUse as our therapists recommend: Apply to cleansed skin daily to nourish and restore natural glow. For best results, exfoliate weekly using your favourite scrub.Pamper - De-Stress Body BalmUse as our therapists recommend: Apply liberally to the whole body and massage in gently as you breathe in the calming scent of Orange and Wild Rose. For ultra silky-smooth skin, use after exfoliating.Sleep - Relaxing Bath SaltsUse as our therapists recommend: Sprinkle into a warm bath for a gentle, unwinding scent to help relax your mind at the end of the day. Allow the bath salts and your mind's thoughts to dissolve.

