Tesco Finest Finely Sliced Hickory Smoked Ham 100G

Marinated, cooked and hickory smoked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat with hickory smoked barbecue sauce, honey and black treacle.

Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in Wiltshire brine and hung to carefully mature. It's coated in a hickory smoked marinade, slowly cooked and then smoked over hickory wood chips. Coated in a hickory smoked marinade, slowly cooked and then smoked using hickory wood chips.

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Honey, Black Treacle, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Hickory Smoked Tomato Paste, Sugar, Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

100g e