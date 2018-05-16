New
Rowntree's Gummy Bears Sharing Bag 115G
Each 5 sweets contain
- Energy
- 222kJ
- 52kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- Trace
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- Trace
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.2g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1296kJ
Product Description
- Assorted fruit flavoured jelllies
- Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
- • Rowntree's® Gummy Bears sweets are lovely little fruity-flavoured jelly bears in four tasty flavours. Made with real fruit juice, enjoy the taste of strawberry, orange, lemon and apple in every colourful sweet.
- • Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every bag.
- • These brilliantly juicy sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company.
- Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms®? They're deliciously fruity gummy sweets in millions of potential random combinations!
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- A sharing bag of fruity flavoured jelly bear sweets made with fruit juice
- Strawberry, orange, lemon and apple flavours
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Corn Fibre, Gelatine, Apple Juice from Concentrate (5.5%), Acids (Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Safflower, Radish), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Ascorbate, Trisodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Spirulina Concentrate, Colour (Beta-Carotene, Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins)
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Love to Share
- ...With others
- ...With a movie
- ...As a treat
- Know Your Servings
- 5 sweets = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Name and address
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1296kJ
|222kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|300kcal
|52kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|70g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|0.1g
|Trace
|20g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|11.0g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|35.6g
|6.2g
|90g
|7%
|Fibre
|13.7g
|2.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.01g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
