D'arenberg Broken Fishplate Sauvignon Blanc 75 Cl

Extremely vibrant and limpid colour shows a great level of finesse and freshness. On the nose, exuberant aromas of passion fruit, zesty lime, pineapple, wet slate and herbal notes. On the palate is where everything sets it apart. Tropical fruit flavours like passion fruit, pineapple and lychee are intertwined with a crisp and fresh minerality. The acidity is well balanced bringing the right amount of freshness without making the wine astringent. The finish is long and savoury adding subtle notes of asparagus and cut grass.

Vinification Details

The fruit for this wine is sourced from the cool climate Adelaide Hills. Small batches of grapes are gently crushed, chilled, and then transferred to stainless steel basket presses. Gentle extraction of the juice is critical in these early stages to retain the delicate fruit characters. To add complexity and mouthfeel, a small percentage of the wine is partially fermented in aged French oak for two to three weeks.

History

Despite being a good match for fish, the name has nothing to do with them! A fishplate is a term for the nylon plates that collect grape bunches on a harvester, and often break when navigating around the steep, windy vineyards.

Regional Information