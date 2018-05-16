Tresemme Revitalise Colour Conditioner 300ml

Product Description
- Tresemme Revitalise Colr Cond 300ml
- Blow-drying, heat-styling and repeated washing can cause coloured hair to fade and lose its vibrancy. You can now enjoy your vibrant hair colour for longer with Tresemme Revitalise Colour Conditioner. Formulated with hibiscus essence and a UV filter, this professional-quality conditioner is designed to infuse your hair with moisture and provide it with up to 12 weeks of colour vibrancy*. Its gentle formula uses our PRO Style Technology with amino acids and ceramides to leave your hair strong and manageable with continuous use. To give your hair a nourished and healthy-looking shine, start your routine with Tresemme Revitalise Colour Shampoo. Then, squeeze a generous amount of Revitalise Colour Conditioner into the palms of your hands and distribute evenly through damp hair, focusing on ends to mid-lengths first, and working any remaining conditioner up toward the roots. Leave on for 2–3 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Style with your favourite Tresemme styling products as needed. At Tresemme, we’ve always understood that style is more than a look: it’s a part of you. With our professional-quality care, a world of style possibilities is yours to achieve. Every choice we make at Tresemme, from the values we promote — such as not testing on animals and being PETA approved — to the stylists we work with, right down to the carefully selected ingredients we use, are made with intention and inspired by the latest trends and style. Because 70 years on, we believe in the power of style. So tell your story, land that job, make your mark — and achieve your aspirations with confidence. With Tresemme, your style can match your ambition. *Using Tresemme Revitalise Colour Shampoo and Conditioner vs. a non-conditioning shampoo
- Tresemme Revitalise Colour Conditioner replenishes moisture to colour-treated hair while maintaining its shine
- Formulated with hibiscus essence and a UV filter, Tresemme Revitalise Colour Shampoo and Conditioner system for coloured hair helps keep it looking vibrant for up to 12 weeks*
- This professional-quality conditioner features PRO Style Technology which works from the inside out to leave hair strong and manageable with continued use
- Our hair care experts are at the forefront of science and safety – every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care
- Apply Tresemme Revitalise Colour Shampoo from roots to ends, massage the scalp to lather gently, and then rinse thoroughly; follow with Revitalise Colour Conditioner to maximise results
- With Tresemme professional hair care products, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Amodimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Cetrimonium Chloride, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Magnesium Nitrate, Arginine, Lysine HCl, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Ceramide NG, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water..
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
300 ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
