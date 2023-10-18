Ogx Colour Care Colour Retention Shampoo 385Ml

Extend your salon or at-home colour for up to 7 weeks*! Our anti-fade formula with a bonding plex technology helps to strengthen strands, smooth the appearance of breakage, and prevent future damage for healthy-looking, vibrant hair! *Based on 3-4 washings per week with OGX Colour Retention Shampoo & Conditioner Hair care system** Includes Shampoo and Conditioner **Includes Shampoo and Conditioner Why you want it... This ultra-moisturising, anti-fade formula helps to add shine & deeply nourish strands to protect from UVA/UVB rays & extend the look of your hair colour.

Ogx Colour Care Sulfate free surfactants Beauty pure and simple

Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Hydroxypropylgluconamide (and) Hydroxypropylammonium Gluconate, Polyquaternium-59, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Polyquaternium-22, PEG-7 Amodimethicone, Polyquaternium-39, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Coconut Acid, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Glycerin, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Propylene Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Chloride, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Formic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Preparation and Usage