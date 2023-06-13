Garnier Ambre Solaire Ideal Bronze Protective Oil Spray 150Ml

G/A/S IDEAL BRNZE PROTECTIVE OIL SPRAY 150ML

Shea Butter: Our formula is enriched with nourishing Shea butter and leaves a satin touch on the skin. Water Resistant: The moisturising formula is non-sticky and water resistant and comes in an easy to use spray bottle, for easy application. Garnier Ambre Solaire Ideal Bronze Sun Protection Oil SPF30 is enriched with nourishing Shea butter and protects your skin against UVA and UVB rays. The non-sticky and water resistant oil enhances your tan to achieve a natural glow. This suncream offers advanced protection against immediate sun induced skin damage, caused by UVB rays, as well as protection from long-term damage and premature skin ageing caused by UVA rays. Tested under dermatological control. Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.

Enhanced Tan: Our Ideal Bronze Oil enhances your tan to help achieve a natural glow Dermatological Control: Garnier Ambre Solaire's products are tested under dermatological control Leaping Bunny Approved: Approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

885875 03, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Alcohol Denat., Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylenediamine/Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Hydroxycitronellal, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Gardenia Taitensis Flower, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Citric Acid, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L Z291370/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage