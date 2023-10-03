CALCOT SPA PEACEFUL SLEEP COLLECTION
"A peaceful sleep is precious, taking you gently into morning like a newly opened flower"Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C168696, www.fsc.orgCalcot Manor is a registered trademark.
We use less plasticLuxury Award-Winning Spa
Ingredients
Sleep - Peaceful Bath Gel: Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Limonene, Linalool, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Sleep - Peaceful Night Mist: Water (Aqua), Alcohol Denat., PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Sleep - Peaceful Body Balm: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Fragrance (Parfum), C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Caprylyl Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Sleep - Relaxing Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua), Glycerin
Preparation and Usage
Sleep - Peaceful Bath GelUse as our therapists recommend: Create a quiet space. Dim the lights and relax in the warm scented bubbles and think happy thoughts. Sweet dreams.Sleep - Peaceful Night MistUse as our therapists recommend: Spray a light mist of this calming fragrance over your pilllow and bed linen or on your body, and welcome the night.Sleep - Peaceful Body BalmUse as our therapists recommend: Apply liberally to the whole body and massage in gently as you breathe in the calming scent of Ginger and Bergamot.Sleep - Relaxing Bath SaltsUse as our therapists recommend: Sprinkle into a warm bath for a gentle, unwinding scent to help relax your mind at the end of the day. Allow the bath salts and your mind's thoughts to dissolve.