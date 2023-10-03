CALCOT SPA PEACEFUL SLEEP COLLECTION

"A peaceful sleep is precious, taking you gently into morning like a newly opened flower" Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C168696, www.fsc.org Calcot Manor is a registered trademark.

We use less plastic Luxury Award-Winning Spa

Ingredients

Sleep - Peaceful Bath Gel: Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Limonene, Linalool, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Sleep - Peaceful Night Mist: Water (Aqua), Alcohol Denat., PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Sleep - Peaceful Body Balm: Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Fragrance (Parfum), C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Caprylyl Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Sleep - Relaxing Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua), Glycerin

Preparation and Usage