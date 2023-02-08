We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

UP&GO Banana & Honey Breakfast Shake 300ml

UP&GO Banana & Honey Breakfast Shake 300ml
£1.00
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • The nutritious banana & honey flavour breakfast drink that's high in protein, high in fibre, low in fat and made with milk and gluten-free oats. Fortified with vitamins & minerals (UHT).
  • Bursting with real milk, oats and essential vitamins, UP&GO Breakfast Shakes are a tasty, healthy and convenient way to begin your day.
  • Shake up your morning with a high fibre, high protein, low sugar breakfast shake. UP&GO is your smart choice for breakfast on the move.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C020428
  • Powered by Oats
  • Bursting with Real Oats, Milk & Vitamins
  • Protein + Fibre + Energy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (46%), Oat Drink [Water, Gluten-Free Oats (3.1%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Water, Banana Purée (5.4%), Milk Retentate (4%), Faba Bean Protein, Polydextrose, Sugar, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Gellan, Carrageenan), Honey (0.2%), Natural Flavourings, Minerals (Calcium Phosphate, Iron), Salt, Vitamins (D, C, B1, B2, B3, B6, Folic Acid, B12)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 24 hours.Best before: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me
  • Drink chilled.

Number of uses

300ml = 1 serving

Name and address

  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 82 St John Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 4JN.
  • 10 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,

Return to

  • hello@upandgo.co.uk
  • www.upandgo.co.uk

Net Contents

300ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml%RI**per 100mlPer 300 ml
Energy208 kJ624 kJ
-50 kcal150 kcal
Fat0.6g1.8g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates8g23g
of which sugars4.9g15g
Fibre2.2g6.6g
Protein2.8g8g
Salt0.12g0.36g
Vitamin D0.8µg16%2.4µg
Vitamin C6.0mg8%18.0mg
Thiamin (B1)0.15mg14%0.45mg
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14%0.6mg
Niacin (B3)2.1mg13%6.3mg
Vitamin B60.2mg14%0.6mg
Folic Acid26µg13%78µg
Vitamin B120.3µg12%0.9µg
Iron1.1mg8%3.3mg
Calcium120mg15%360mg
Phosphorus93mg13%279mg
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
