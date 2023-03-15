Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecake Slices 180G
One slice
- Energy
- 1267kJ
-
- 303kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.1g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 9.6g
- 48%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 18.9g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.26g
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1407kJ / 337kcal
Product Description
- Baked Madagascan vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base with a soured cream topping and Belgian milk chocolate decoration.
- Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake, our chefs slowly baked this creamy cheesecake made with real Madagascan vanilla, British soured cream, and double cream on a crunchy digestive biscuit base and then finished with a Belgian chocolate easter egg plaque decoration.
- Baked Madagascan vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base with a soured cream topping and an easter egg shaped milk chocolate plaque.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Soured Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Belgian Milk Chocolate Egg Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Double Cream (Milk), Salt, Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Spent Madagascan Vanilla Seeds.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Collar. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e (2x90g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (90g)
|Energy
|1407kJ / 337kcal
|1267kJ / 303kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|10.7g
|9.6g
|Carbohydrate
|36.7g
|33.0g
|Sugars
|21.0g
|18.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
