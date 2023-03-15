We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecake Slices 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecake Slices 180G
£3.00
£16.67/kg

One slice

Energy
1267kJ
303kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
17.1g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.6g

high

48%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.9g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1407kJ / 337kcal

Product Description

  • Baked Madagascan vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base with a soured cream topping and Belgian milk chocolate decoration.
  • Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake, our chefs slowly baked this creamy cheesecake made with real Madagascan vanilla, British soured cream, and double cream on a crunchy digestive biscuit base and then finished with a Belgian chocolate easter egg plaque decoration.
  • Baked Madagascan vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base with a soured cream topping and an easter egg shaped milk chocolate plaque.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Soured Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Belgian Milk Chocolate Egg Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Double Cream (Milk), Salt, Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Spent Madagascan Vanilla Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Collar. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e (2x90g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (90g)
Energy1407kJ / 337kcal1267kJ / 303kcal
Fat19.0g17.1g
Saturates10.7g9.6g
Carbohydrate36.7g33.0g
Sugars21.0g18.9g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein4.5g4.1g
Salt0.29g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Cheesecake, Trifles & Jelly Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here