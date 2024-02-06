Chicago Town Weekender Cheesy Stuffed Crust Philly Cheese Steak Large Pizza​ 644g

Cheese based sauce stuffed crust pizza topped with a sour cream cheese sauce, mozzarella, mature Cheddar, seasoned beef, green peppers and fried onions.

Move over Pepperoni Pizza, there’s a new guy in town. Cheesesteak. Cheese. Steak. If you like your frozen pizza fully loaded, get a load of this! We've taken our unique rising Chicago Town Takeaway dough and loaded it with a creamy cheese pizza sauce, then gone to town on beef, green peppers & fried onions. And hey, it comes with our awesome signature cheesy sauce stuffed crust! A large pizza full of the tastes of Chicago Town. Takeaway pizza has never tasted this good.

In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago. Check out our range. Slice it. Taste it. Review it

Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.

Large stuffed crust pizza made with cheeeesy sauce Fan oven cook in 21mins Fresh rising dough baked at home by you Perfect for Takeaway night Creamy cheese pizza sauce, beef, green peppers & friend onions

Pack size: 644G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (With Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Water, A Blend of Mozzarella Cheese, Mature Cheddar (13%), Sour Cream Cheese Sauce (9%) (Sour Cream, Water, Mature Cheddar (1%), Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic, Ginger, Oregano, Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Pepper Extract), Seasoned Beef (7%) (Beef, Seasoning (Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Glucose Syrup), Garlic Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates)), Full Fat Soft Cheese (5%), Green Peppers (3%), Fried Onions (3%) (Onions, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Yeast, Cheddar Cheese (1.5%), Salt, Sugar, Corn Flour, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrates, Polyphosphates), Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Modified Starch (Tapioca, Corn), Thickener (Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Lactic Acid), Mixed Herbs, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring (contains Milk), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people

Net Contents

644g ℮