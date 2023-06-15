We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tesco Finest La Vegetariana Vegetables Ricotta Pizza 499G
image 1 of Tesco Finest La Vegetariana Vegetables Ricotta Pizza 499Gimage 2 of Tesco Finest La Vegetariana Vegetables Ricotta Pizza 499G

Tesco Finest La Vegetariana Vegetables Ricotta Pizza 499G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.75

£1.15/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pizza
Energy
2437kJ
580kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
20.7g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
2.62g

high

44%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 956kJ / 228kcal

A wood fired pizza base topped with sauce made with San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, ricotta full fat whey cheese, chargrilled peppers, salsa verde, courgettes, balsamic red onions and pine nuts.
48 hour fermented sourdough, hand stretched pizza. Baked in a wood fired oven on lava stones to create a crisp egg shell Napoli style pizza base. Topped with grilled slices of courgette, chargrilled red and yellow pepper and balsamic roasted red onions. All layered on a rich sauce made with San Marzano tomatoes. Finished with lemon infused Italian Ricotta, toasted pine nuts and garnished with salsa verde.* Grilled courgette, chargrilled peppers and balsamic roasted red onion, on a rich sauce made with San Marzano tomatoes, dotted with lemon infused Ricotta. Finished with toasted pine nuts and salsa verde. SOURDOUGH BASE 48 HOURS FERMENTED | HAND STRETCHED We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information, please visit tesco.com. We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm.
Pack size: 499G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mixed Peppers (9%) [Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper], Tomato, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, San Marzano Tomatoes (3.5%), Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Chargrilled Courgette (2.5%), Balsamic Red Onions [Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Vinegar, Grape Must, Rapeseed Oil], Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Pine Nuts, Tomato Purée, Lemon Zest, Capers, Basil, Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Deactivated Yeast, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Spirit Vinegar, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Malted Wheat Flour.

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

499g e

View all Fresh Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here