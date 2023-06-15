Tesco Finest La Vegetariana Vegetables Ricotta Pizza 499G

A wood fired pizza base topped with sauce made with San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, ricotta full fat whey cheese, chargrilled peppers, salsa verde, courgettes, balsamic red onions and pine nuts.

48 hour fermented sourdough, hand stretched pizza. Baked in a wood fired oven on lava stones to create a crisp egg shell Napoli style pizza base. Topped with grilled slices of courgette, chargrilled red and yellow pepper and balsamic roasted red onions. All layered on a rich sauce made with San Marzano tomatoes. Finished with lemon infused Italian Ricotta, toasted pine nuts and garnished with salsa verde. * Grilled courgette, chargrilled peppers and balsamic roasted red onion, on a rich sauce made with San Marzano tomatoes, dotted with lemon infused Ricotta. Finished with toasted pine nuts and salsa verde. SOURDOUGH BASE 48 HOURS FERMENTED | HAND STRETCHED We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information, please visit tesco.com. We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm.

Pack size: 499G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mixed Peppers (9%) [Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper], Tomato, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, San Marzano Tomatoes (3.5%), Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Chargrilled Courgette (2.5%), Balsamic Red Onions [Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Vinegar, Grape Must, Rapeseed Oil], Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Pine Nuts, Tomato Purée, Lemon Zest, Capers, Basil, Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Deactivated Yeast, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Spirit Vinegar, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

499g e