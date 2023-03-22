We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Broncostop Junior Cough Syrup 1 Year+
image 1 of Broncostop Junior Cough Syrup 1 Year+image 2 of Broncostop Junior Cough Syrup 1 Year+

Broncostop Junior Cough Syrup 1 Year+

5(1)
£9.00

£4.50/100ml

BRONCOSTOP JUNIOR COUGH SYRUP 1 YEAR+
Without artificial colouring, alcohol free, lactose free, gluten free, free of genetically modified organisms. For any cough associated with a cold, both dry and chesty.Bronchostop Junior is a reliable, fast acting cough syrup for children from 1 year to relieve any cough.
For all coughs - To relieve dry + chesty coughsNatural honey and Marshmallow dry extractPleasant strawberry flavourAlcohol freeLactose and gluten freeFree of GMOFree from artificial dyesSuitable for use during day and night
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Each 15 ml of Bronchostop Junior contains: 143 mg Marshmallow Dry Extract, 750 mg Honey, Also contains: Xylitol, Xanthan, Glycerol Anhydrous, Citric Acid, Strawberry Aroma, Methyl-4-Hydroxybenzoate, Propyl-4-Hydroxybenzoate, Purified Water

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dosage:Using the measuring cup provided:Children aged 6 to 11 years: 15 ml up to 4 times dailyChildren aged 4 to 5 years: 7.5 ml up to 4 times dailyChildren aged 2 to 3 years: 5 ml up to 4 times dailyChildren aged 1 year and above: 5 ml up to 3 times dailyRead and follow the instructions for use.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

1 Years

