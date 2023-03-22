BRONCOSTOP JUNIOR COUGH SYRUP 1 YEAR+

Without artificial colouring, alcohol free, lactose free, gluten free, free of genetically modified organisms. For any cough associated with a cold, both dry and chesty. Bronchostop Junior is a reliable, fast acting cough syrup for children from 1 year to relieve any cough.

For all coughs - To relieve dry + chesty coughs Natural honey and Marshmallow dry extract Pleasant strawberry flavour Alcohol free Lactose and gluten free Free of GMO Free from artificial dyes Suitable for use during day and night

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Each 15 ml of Bronchostop Junior contains: 143 mg Marshmallow Dry Extract, 750 mg Honey, Also contains: Xylitol, Xanthan, Glycerol Anhydrous, Citric Acid, Strawberry Aroma, Methyl-4-Hydroxybenzoate, Propyl-4-Hydroxybenzoate, Purified Water

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: Using the measuring cup provided: Children aged 6 to 11 years: 15 ml up to 4 times daily Children aged 4 to 5 years: 7.5 ml up to 4 times daily Children aged 2 to 3 years: 5 ml up to 4 times daily Children aged 1 year and above: 5 ml up to 3 times daily Read and follow the instructions for use.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

1 Years