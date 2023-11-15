John Frieda Profiller+ Thickening Shampoo 250Ml

John Frieda Profiller+ Thkng Shampoo 250ml We Care About Animals We are committed to a world without animal testing.

Instantly get the look and feel of more hair with John Freda's PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo. Infused with Biotin & Hyaluronic Acid, this shampoo for thin hair visibly plumps your strands, leaving you with thicker, fuller, and stronger hair in one use.

John Frieda®

- Infused with Biotin and Hyaluronic Acid to strengthen and hydrate hair - Can help reduce hair loss due to breakage - Vegan-friendly - Silicone-free

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide Mea, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Hydroxypropylgluconamide, Polyquaternium-7, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Hydroxypropylammonium Gluconate, Disodium EDTA, Malic Acid, Glycine, Alcohol, Lecithin, PPG-9, Panthenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Biotin, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage