Tesco Fire Pit Slow Cooked Sharing Bbq Box 1.185Kg
1/4 of a pack of pork ribs (50g)
- Energy
- 660kJ
-
- 158kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1320kJ / 316kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked seasoned chicken wings with a sachet of smoky tomato barbecue glaze, slow cooked seasoned individual pork ribs with a sachet of sweet and smoky barbecue glaze, slow cooked seasoned pork shoulder with a sachet of spiced smoky barbecue glaze.
- Slow cooked marinated pork ribs, chicken wings and pulled pork with a selection of BBQ glazes
- Pack size: 1.1185KG
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place glaze sachets to one side. Chicken Wings with a BBQ Glaze Transfer the meat and juices into an ovenproof dish and separate out into a single layer. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Pour the glaze over the chicken wings. Return to oven and cook for a further 5 minutes. Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes before serving. Pork Ribs with a BBQ Glaze Transfer the meat and juices into an ovenproof dish and separate out into a single layer. Cover with foil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Drain the cooking juices and pour the glaze over the ribs. Return to oven and cook for a further 10 minutes. Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes before serving. Pulled Pork with a BBQ Glaze Transfer the meat and juices into an ovenproof dish. Cover with foil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Drain the cooking juices and using 2 forks pull the pork apart. Pour the glaze over the pork. Return to oven and cook for a further 10 minutes. Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes before serving. OVEN 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 25 mins
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.185kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack of pork ribs (50g)
|Energy
|1320kJ / 316kcal
|660kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|11.9g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|27.2g
|13.6g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.25g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
1/4 of a pack of chicken wings,1/4 of a pack of pulled pork,1/4 of a pack of pork ribs
- Energy
- 666kJ
-
- 159kcal
-
- 917kJ
-
- 219kcal
-
- 660kJ
-
- 158kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.4g
-
- 11.0g
-
- 8.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
-
- 4.2g
-
- 3.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.8g
-
- 9.1g
-
- 6.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.49g
-
- 0.35g
-
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 952kJ / 227kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (81%), Smoky Tomato Barbecue Glaze (14%) [Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Maize Starch, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Smoked Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Oregano], Sugar, Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Smoked Salt, Maple Extract, Citric Acid, Smoke Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg, Black Pepper Extract.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork (79%), Spiced Smoky Barbecue Glaze (16%) [Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Honey, Rapeseed Oil, Black Treacle, Cornflour, Chilli Purée, Onion Purée, Smoked Paprika, Mustard Flour, Smoked Salt, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Turmeric], Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Maize Starch, Smoked Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Cayenne Pepper, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Clove, Flavouring.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork Rib (81%), Sweet and Smoky Barbecue Glaze (14%) [Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Black Treacle, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoked Water, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cinnamon], Sugar, Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Salt, Tomato Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Flavouring, Chilli Extract, Pimento Extract, Ginger Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Cinnamon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack of chicken wings (70g)
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack of pulled pork (83g**)
|Energy
|952kJ / 227kcal
|666kJ / 159kcal
|1105kJ / 264kcal
|917kJ / 219kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|7.4g
|13.3g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.9g
|5.0g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|5.3g
|11.0g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|3.8g
|11.0g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.6g
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|25.1g
|17.6g
|24.3g
|20.2g
|Salt
|0.71g
|0.49g
|0.43g
|0.35g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
