Chicago Town Weekender Stuffed Crust Salt And Pepper Chicken 692G

Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with salt and pepper tomato sauce, a blend of mozzarella and mature cheddar cheeses, salt and pepper butter, seasoned cooked chicken, red and green peppers.

Move over Chicken Pizza, there’s a new guy in town. Salt & Pepper Chicken. If you like your frozen pizza fully loaded, get a load of this! We've taken our unique rising Chicago Town Takeaway dough and loaded it with a salt & pepper tomato sauce, then gone to town on salt & pepper chicken, red & green peppers and gooey salt & pepper butter. And hey, it comes with our awesome squishy signature tomato sauce stuffed crust! A large pizza full of the tastes of Chicago Town. Takeaway pizza has never tasted this good.

In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago. Check out our range. Slice it. Taste it. Review it

Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.

Fan oven cook in 18mins Large tomato stuffed crust pizza Loaded with salt & pepper chicken, red & green peppers and a gooey salt & pepper butter Fresh rising dough baked by you Perfect for Takeaway night

Pack size: 692G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Water, Seasoned Chicken (11%) (Chicken Breast, Seasoning (Sugar, Corn Flour, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic, Spices, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring), Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Salt), Mozzarella Cheese (10%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Mature Cheddar (2.5%), Salt and Pepper Butter (2.5%) (Unsalted Butter, Five Spice Powder (Cinnamon, Star Anise, Ground Ginger, Fennel Seeds, Cloves), Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli, Turmeric), Red Peppers (2%), Green Peppers (2%), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Thickener (Guar Gum), Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Monocalcium Phosphate), Onion Powder, Spice Extracts, Five Spice Powder (Fennel Seeds, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Cloves, Black Pepper), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people

Net Contents

692g ℮