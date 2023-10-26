L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water Conditioner 200ml

"Hyaluronic Acid, for your hair. Transform dehydrated hair in 8 seconds with Elvive Hydra [Hyaluronic] 8 Second Wonder Water from L'Oréal Paris. A skincare-inspired rinse-out liquid conditioner with Hyaluronic Acid. It's an 8 second hydration transformation for 18x more hydration¹. Hair looks plumped, bouncy and 5x shinier². The ultra-lightweight, silicone-free formula is powered by breakthrough Lamellar Water Technology and infused with a shot of Hyaluronic Acid. It forms a film of care around the fibre to smooth hair and maintain a healthy look. Hair is visibly transformed with an instant and intense feeling of hydration, a glassy shine, and a silky touch. It works wonders in just 8 seconds. Effective on all hair types, ranging from thin, fine to thick, curly textures. Scientifically designed for dry, damaged, and dehydrated hair. The silicone-free formula provides no weigh-down, even for ultra-fine hair. ¹Instrumental wet combing test. ²Instrumental test."

Goes well with Shampoo, Conditioner, Serum, Mask

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Propylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Alcohol, Aqua / Water, Parfum / Fragrance, 1239838 G, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Tocopherol, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, (F.I.L. Z70018422/2)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage