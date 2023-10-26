We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water Conditioner 200ml
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water Conditioner 200mlimage 2 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water Conditioner 200mlimage 3 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water Conditioner 200mlimage 4 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water Conditioner 200ml

L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water Conditioner 200ml

4.7(314)
Write a review

£9.00

£4.50/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Wonder Water Conditioner 200ml
"Hyaluronic Acid, for your hair. Transform dehydrated hair in 8 seconds with Elvive Hydra [Hyaluronic] 8 Second Wonder Water from L'Oréal Paris. A skincare-inspired rinse-out liquid conditioner with Hyaluronic Acid. It's an 8 second hydration transformation for 18x more hydration¹. Hair looks plumped, bouncy and 5x shinier².The ultra-lightweight, silicone-free formula is powered by breakthrough Lamellar Water Technology and infused with a shot of Hyaluronic Acid. It forms a film of care around the fibre to smooth hair and maintain a healthy look. Hair is visibly transformed with an instant and intense feeling of hydration, a glassy shine, and a silky touch. It works wonders in just 8 seconds.Effective on all hair types, ranging from thin, fine to thick, curly textures. Scientifically designed for dry, damaged, and dehydrated hair. The silicone-free formula provides no weigh-down, even for ultra-fine hair.¹Instrumental wet combing test.²Instrumental test."
Goes well withShampoo, Conditioner, Serum, Mask
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Propylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Alcohol, Aqua / Water, Parfum / Fragrance, 1239838 G, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Tocopherol, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, (F.I.L. Z70018422/2)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

"After shampooing, apply on lengths only. Massage for 8 seconds and rinse-out. For fine to medium textured hair, apply 1 dose (=20ml). For thick to curly textured hair, apply 2-3 doses. Follow with conditioner if needed. You may feel a slight warming sensation when the product activates.For optimal results, complete the routine with the rest of the Hydra [Hyaluronic] range. "

View all Hair Masks & Oil

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here