Finne Brogue 2 Wagyu Beef Burgers 340G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Before cooking remove all packaging. Always wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat. Check product is piping hot throughout; no pink meat remains and the juices run clear. Do not reheat.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Grill

Instructions: Med Grill 18-20 mins

For Best Results

Domestic grills vary, the following is a guide only. Preheat grill to a medium heat. Place burgers on a rack under grill, turning occasionally until fully cooked.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 18-20 mins

Heat 1 tbsp (15ml) of oil or butter in a frying pan until hot. Fry burgers over a medium heat, turning occasionally until fully cooked.

