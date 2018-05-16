Finne Brogue 2 Wagyu Beef Burgers 340G

1 grilled burger (140g) provides:
- Energy
- 1498kJ
-
- 360kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 25.0g
- 36%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 9.9g
- 50%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.1g
- 18%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1070kJ
Product Description
- 2 Wagyu Beef Burgers
- To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit: www.finnebrogue.com
- We make these wagyu beef burgers using only prime cuts of 100% grass fed wagyu beef.
- Our cattle live all their lives outdoors producing probably the most delicious & sustainable beef in the world.
- Denis Lynn
- Finnebrogue Chairman
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- Card - Sleeve - Widely recycled; Plastic - Tray - Widely recycled; Plastic - Film - Not currently recycled
- 100% Recycled and Recyclable tray
- 100% Grass Fed
- Probably the Best Burger in the World
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Wagyu Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Chickpea Flour, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Salt, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Dextrose, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
For use by date see front of packKeep refrigerated 0-5°C. Once opened use within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing Freeze on day of purchase. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Before cooking remove all packaging. Always wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat. Check product is piping hot throughout; no pink meat remains and the juices run clear. Do not reheat.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Med Grill 18-20 mins
For Best Results
Domestic grills vary, the following is a guide only. Preheat grill to a medium heat. Place burgers on a rack under grill, turning occasionally until fully cooked.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 18-20 mins
Heat 1 tbsp (15ml) of oil or butter in a frying pan until hot. Fry burgers over a medium heat, turning occasionally until fully cooked.
Produce of
Made in the UK using beef from cattle sired by registered pedigree Wagyu bulls from the UK and New Zealand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made by:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
- 2 Ely Place,
Return to
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
- 2 Ely Place,
- St Peter's,
- Dublin,
- D02 FR58,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Grilled burger per 100g
|Energy
|1070kJ
|-
|257kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|of which saturates
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|18.0g
|Salt
|0.82g
