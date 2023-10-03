Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort 72h Antiperspirant Deodorant 200ml

If you’re after a long-lasting deodorant for men that works as long and hard as you, try Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol. Engineered specifically for men, this antiperspirant spray now features Triple Action Technology to deliver 72 hours of powerful odour and sweat protection, helping you stay fresh and dry no matter what comes your way. Its non-irritant formula contains ¼ moisturising cream to strengthen your skin against underarm rash and chafing, keeping your underarms comfortable all day. Dove Men+Care puts care at the centre of a man’s strength, this deodorant spray helps you care for yourself so you can be there for others. Tough on sweat, not on skin, and leaves a subtle scent that will keep you feeling fresh for longer. With better protection and care, you’ll get the increased confidence you need to be your best all day. How to use: Firstly, shake the Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort antiperspirant can well. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. Why not try it alongside our Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash for lasting comfort and freshness? Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort antiperspirant also comes in 150 ml and 200 ml spray cans, as well as in a deodorant stick or roll on — perfect for your gym bag or luggage for when you are on the go. Dove Men+Care has launched 200ml compressed deodorants that last just as long as the previous 250ml deodorants – but with less packaging, and less waste. This new and improved design reduces the amount of gas needed, but you still get the same amount of protection with every spray. Discover more at Dove.com.

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol provides the performance you need and superior comfort for your underarm skin – tough on sweat, not on skin This deodorant for men offers up to 72 hours of sweat and odour protection The improved formula of our antiperspirant spray features Triple Action Technology which gives you advanced, complete protection throughout the day This antiperspirant deodorant contains ¼ moisturising cream to protect your skin from irritation Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort deodorant spray has a long-lasting subtle scent that will keep you feeling fresh all day Globally, Dove deodorant is not tested on animals, with our products being certified as cruelty-free and PETA approved vegan.

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

200 ℮