L'oreal Men Expert 5-Min Mask Multi-Pack 30G

L'Oreal Men Xprt 5-min Mask Multi-Pack 30g

A guilty pleasure starts here. Treat him to the 5-Min Mask Multi-Pack with Re-energising Taurine, containing 3 Hydra Energetic Recharging Tissue Mask, the perfect amount to keep guys going during a busy week. Our XL design helps the masks fit men's face Each mask is supplemented with Taurine helping hydrate & recharge skin When should you use a mask? Recommended use is up to three times a week, or whenever your skin needs a pick me up. How about before a date? Or after a hard day's work, while you TV and chill? Now sit back, relax and let the mask do the rest.

Discover the Hydra Energetic Recharging Tissue Mask from L'Oreal Paris Men Expert, enriched with Taurine to hydrate & recharge skin. Need an idea for a Father's Day gift, Christmas or birthday gift for him? We've got your back.

Introducing the perfect gift for him! Re-charge skin in only 5 minutes Enriched with Taurine to help to hydrate & recharge skin 3x weekly tissue masks to recharge skin XL size specifically designed for men's face

Pack size: 30G

Ingredients

899340 3, Aqua / Water, Propanediol, Glycerin, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM /MA Copolymer, Creatine, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, P-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Taurine, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C221427/1)

